2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Hold on Ohio abortion ban to be extended until October 12

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s “Heartbeat Bill,” which looks to put a ban on virtually all abortions, is expected to be temporarily blocked for another 14 days, meaning abortions through 20 weeks can continue until Oct. 12.

As reported last week by the Associated Press:

“Hamilton County Judge Christian Jenkins’ decision to grant a 14-day restraining order against the law came as part of a lawsuit brought by the ACLU of Ohio on behalf of abortion providers in the state. The clinics argue the law violates protections in the state Constitution guaranteeing individual liberty and equal protection. The suit also says the law is unconstitutionally vague.”

According to the ACLU, Judge Jenkins held a status conference on Monday, during which he “stated that he will schedule a preliminary injunction hearing for October 7, and extend the TRO until October 12.”

There is a possibility that this could be extended again.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
U.S. Marshals have located a 17-year-old girl from Oklahoma who has been missing for the last...
US Marshals: 17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Akron

Latest News

19 News
East Cleveland police chief pleads not guilty to theft, fraud charges
Part 2 of "The Killings, Cover-Up & Manhunt: Confessions of George Brinkman" is available now...
Dark Side of the Land: What does it take to catch a killer?
CMSD CEO Eric Gordon will speak as leader of the region’s largest public school district.
CMSD hosts annual State of the Schools address
19 News
Man shot overnight near building on Cleveland Clinic’s main campus