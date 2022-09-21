2 Strong 4 Bullies
Joe Haden to reportedly retire from NFL as member of Cleveland Browns

Joe Haden celebrates after an interception against the Houston Texans in the first quarter of...
Joe Haden celebrates after an interception against the Houston Texans in the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 16, 2014, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former beloved Browns player will reportedly re-sign with the team so he could retire in Cleveland.

NFL insider Adam Schefter said Joe Haden plans to sign a one-day contract with Cleveland, giving him the opportunity to retire where he spent more than half of his career.

The 33-year-old cornerback was drafted by the Browns in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Haden then spent seven seasons with Cleveland before playing five more years with the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

