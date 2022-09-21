Joe Haden to reportedly retire from NFL as member of Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former beloved Browns player will reportedly re-sign with the team so he could retire in Cleveland.

NFL insider Adam Schefter said Joe Haden plans to sign a one-day contract with Cleveland, giving him the opportunity to retire where he spent more than half of his career.

Former Pittsburgh and Cleveland cornerback Joe Haden is retiring and will sign a one-day contract to retire as a Brown, per sources. His agent, @DrewJRosenhaus , confirmed his client’s decision. pic.twitter.com/kq9xwv7Ohb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2022

The 33-year-old cornerback was drafted by the Browns in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Haden then spent seven seasons with Cleveland before playing five more years with the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.