Man shot overnight near building on Cleveland Clinic’s main campus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives investigated an overnight shooting that occurred outside on the city’s East side near the Cleveland Clinic’s main campus.

The shooting was first reported at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday along East 100th Street near Euclid Avenue.

Cleveland EMS said the male victim, believed to be in his 40s, was shot in the shoulder and foot.

Paramedics took the victim from the scene near the Cleveland Clinic to University Hospitals for trauma treatment.

42 year old male GSW shoulder and foot. Shot in front of Cleveland Clinic on E100th. He had to be transported to University Hospitals for trauma treatment. Transported in unknown condition. pic.twitter.com/LMQgSL8H1n — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) September 21, 2022

Cleveland police have not yet released any suspect information.

This is a developing story.

