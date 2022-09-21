2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man shot overnight near building on Cleveland Clinic’s main campus

FILE - Police lights
FILE - Police lights(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives investigated an overnight shooting that occurred outside on the city’s East side near the Cleveland Clinic’s main campus.

The shooting was first reported at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday along East 100th Street near Euclid Avenue.

Cleveland EMS said the male victim, believed to be in his 40s, was shot in the shoulder and foot.

Paramedics took the victim from the scene near the Cleveland Clinic to University Hospitals for trauma treatment.

Cleveland police have not yet released any suspect information.

This is a developing story.

