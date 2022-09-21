Nick Chubb on final minutes of Browns, Jets game: ‘I probably shouldn’t have scored’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While addressing the media on Tuesday, running back Nick Chubb said his late-game score against the New York Jets on Sunday may have cost the Cleveland Browns the game.

“Yeah, I probably shouldn’t have scored right there honestly looking back at it. It cost us the game,” Chubb said. “A lot of things went wrong, not just one thing but collectively as a unit and as a team, we could have all done things different. It is only a problem because we didn’t win so I probably should have went down.”

Chubb was referencing his third touchdown of the day with less than two minutes left in the game, which put the Cleveland Browns up by 13 points.

Nick Chubb decided to run this in for a TD rather than slide down.



The Jets came back to win 31-30.



(via @Browns)pic.twitter.com/5LYhhE9yZz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 18, 2022

A botched field goal, blown pass coverage, and a missed onside kick recovery led to an eventual Jets comeback and a 31-30 New York victory.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper and head coach Kevin Stefanski also claimed a share of the responsibility from Sunday’s loss.

“We have a very, very accountable group,” Stefanski stated.” Having said that, I have addressed those things, put it on me and those type of things. The players do not hide from it. I do not hide from it. For us, the focus really goes to Thursday night.”

The Cleveland Browns host the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday at 8:15 p.m.

