Ohio Republican Governor, U.S. Senate candidates decline ODC debates

The Ohio Debate Commission was formed to convene debates of the highest quality for the highest offices in Ohio.(SOURCE: Ohio Debate Commission)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Republican candidate for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat, J.D. Vance, have declined to participate in the Ohio Debate Commission’s general election debates, according to a release from the organization.

The ODC planned their gubernatorial debate for Oct. 10, and their U.S. Senate debate for Oct. 12 at the Akron-Summit County Public Library.

A save the date was sent to candidate in May, and formal invitations were sent on July 1. According to ODC, the deadline to RSVP was Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Both democratic party nominees, Nan Whaley for Governor and Tim Ryan for U.S, Senate, reportedly accepted the ODC’s debates.

“We’re obviously disappointed. We work hard with our partners and funders to convene debates that would serve campaigns, serve voters, and strengthen democracy. Yet this election year has been plagued with candidates from both parties who prize their campaign consultants’ input over voters’ information needs,” said ODC Board President Dan Moulthrop. “When 84% of Ohioans are saying they want debates and campaigns refuse a good faith offer from a statewide organization, democracy is paying the price.”

The ODC said for this cycle, they will not hold events with only one candidate.

More information about the ODC can be found on their website.

