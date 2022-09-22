11-year-old girl struck by car in Elyria

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 11-year-old girl is being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center after being struck by a car in Elyria early Thursday morning.

According to Elyria police, the child was crossing Infirmary Road around 6:55 a.m. when she was struck by a car traveling southbound.

The accident happened near Garden Street.

The child, whose name is not being released, was first transported to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center before being transferred to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Police have not released her condition.

At this time, no charges have been filed and police said the accident remains under investigation.

