2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

11-year-old girl struck by car in Elyria

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 11-year-old girl is being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center after being struck by a car in Elyria early Thursday morning.

According to Elyria police, the child was crossing Infirmary Road around 6:55 a.m. when she was struck by a car traveling southbound.

The accident happened near Garden Street.

The child, whose name is not being released, was first transported to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center before being transferred to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Police have not released her condition.

At this time, no charges have been filed and police said the accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Jose Castro booked at Summit County Jail
Amber Alert for 4-year-old Akron boy canceled: Child found safe, suspect in custody
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

19 News
‘Authorities are involved’: Portage County school district reacts to racist homecoming sign
19 News
Dark Side of the Land: What does it take to catch a killer?
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
19 News
North Royalton Browns Backers bar raises thousands of dollars for charity