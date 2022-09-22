21-year-old arrested for murder of pregnant Akron woman

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the U.S. Federal Marshal Office, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 21-year-old Jeremiah Williams

He was wanted by the Akron Police Department for the murder of 21-year-old Teyaurra Harris.

Police said on April 14, there was a shootout between two groups of individuals on Rockaway Street in Akron, where at least 30 rounds from three different guns were fired. Harris was an occupant of a vehicle that was riding by at the time of the shootout and she was fatally struck in the head.

Williams was at a residence near the 1200 block of Juneau Street in Akron. U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “Outstanding investigative work by the Akron Police Department solved this senseless and tragic act of gun violence. Today, our task force took a violent man off the street and hopefully brought the family of Teyaurra Harris, one step closer to the justice they deserve.”

