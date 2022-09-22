2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Authorities are involved’: Portage County school district reacts to racist homecoming sign

By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio school district released a statement regarding an “extremely distasteful, disturbing, and inappropriate” picture of a local student that has been circulating online.

Tuesday’s statement from James A. Garfield Local Schools superintendent Ted Lysiak was in response to the social media post that shows an alleged student holding a racist sign asking a date to homecoming.

“On Tuesday, September 20th, we were made aware of an extremely distasteful, disturbing and inappropriate picture posted on social media. This behavior clearly violates our student code of conduct and core values.
Although this behavior was not on school property, we want all of our students, staff, administrators and community members to know that this type of behavior will neither be condoned nor tolerated.
We are exhausting all efforts to ensure this behavior is dealt with swiftly and thoroughly. We have asked that the post be immediately taken down and local authorities are involved. The District is working with all relevant school systems. Most importantly, we will address the behavior with this student and their family.
The James A. Garfield School District takes great pride in acting in a manner that reflects our Core Values of Respect, Kindness, Communication, Creativity, Integrity, Responsibility, Loyalty, Teamwork and Engagement. It is clear the mark was greatly missed in this instance and we will take the necessary steps to make sure this does not happen again.”

The James A. Garfield Local Schools district is in Portage County.

