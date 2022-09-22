2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Browns versus Steelers: Mayors of Cleveland, Pittsburgh make wager on game

Cleveland Browns fans cheer for their team during the first half of an NFL football game...
Cleveland Browns fans cheer for their team during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mayors for the cities of Cleveland and Pittsburgh are upping the stakes ahead of Thursday night’s game between the Browns and Steelers.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb exchanged messages over Twitter with city of Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey to propose a wager on the AFC North rivalry game at FirstEnergy Stadium.

If the Steelers win, Pittsburgh’s leader wants Mayor Bibb to eat popcorn from the “Steel City” while wearing a certain black and yellow jersey.

If Cleveland wins, Mayor Bibb said he will send Campbell’s Sweets, known for their popcorn, to Pittsburgh to eat.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Jose Castro booked at Summit County Jail
Amber Alert for 4-year-old Akron boy canceled: Child found safe, suspect in custody
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

The Cleveland Browns plan to permanently ban a fan from attending games after throwing a bottle...
Cleveland Browns to permanently ban fan after hitting owner Jimmy Haslam with bottle (video)
FILE - Cleveland Browns running backs Nick Chubb (24) and Kareem Hunt (27) walk off the field...
Cleveland Browns host rival Pittsburgh Steelers in AFC North showdown
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
Hyundai Pigskin Poll
Hyundai Pigskin Poll