Browns versus Steelers: Mayors of Cleveland, Pittsburgh make wager on game
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mayors for the cities of Cleveland and Pittsburgh are upping the stakes ahead of Thursday night’s game between the Browns and Steelers.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb exchanged messages over Twitter with city of Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey to propose a wager on the AFC North rivalry game at FirstEnergy Stadium.
If the Steelers win, Pittsburgh’s leader wants Mayor Bibb to eat popcorn from the “Steel City” while wearing a certain black and yellow jersey.
If Cleveland wins, Mayor Bibb said he will send Campbell’s Sweets, known for their popcorn, to Pittsburgh to eat.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.