Browns versus Steelers: Mayors of Cleveland, Pittsburgh make wager on game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mayors for the cities of Cleveland and Pittsburgh are upping the stakes ahead of Thursday night’s game between the Browns and Steelers.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb exchanged messages over Twitter with city of Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey to propose a wager on the AFC North rivalry game at FirstEnergy Stadium.

If the Steelers win, Pittsburgh’s leader wants Mayor Bibb to eat popcorn from the “Steel City” while wearing a certain black and yellow jersey.

Hey Mayor @JustinMBibb, I’ll take that bet, and I really can’t wait to see you eating some @Pittsburgh Popcorn — I’ll make sure you have a @Steelers jersey to do it in too.



Here We Go Steelers, #HereWeGo



Let’s Go Get It! https://t.co/3VCd1xNnle — Ed Gainey (@gainey_ed) September 22, 2022

If Cleveland wins, Mayor Bibb said he will send Campbell’s Sweets, known for their popcorn, to Pittsburgh to eat.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.