Caught on camera: thieves ram U-Haul truck into beauty supply store in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tuesday morning, a man drove a U-Haul truck into Beauty Plus store on 125th and St. Clair in Cleveland.

Surveillance video captures the moment thieves back this U-Haul truck into the side of the salon just before 5, Tuesday morning.

Owner, Gino Diab said, he was stunned.

“Thank God nobody was in there. Believe it or not the night before we were gonna set up some surveillance on the inside to do some work because it’s hard to do it while we’re here,” he said.

Diab tells 19 News when he got to the scene Cleveland Police officers were guarding the building so that no one could get inside.

More surveillance cameras show one man opening the gates for the driver to set the truck up. A closer look shows a clear view of his face as he walks towards the camera.

Thieves ram U-Haul truck into Beauty Plus store on E. 125th and Cornell in Cleveland, causing thousands of dollars in damage. Police are searching for the suspects. (WOIO-TV)

After the driver rams into the building, a camera inside the store captures the man running towards the register where he takes out some cash before finally grabbing the entire drawer and running back outside.

Both the driver and the other man took off in the U-Haul leaving a massive mess.

Diab with an optimistic attitude, despite the thousands of dollars in damages.

“We’re okay, this is all materialistic stuff, it’ll get fixed. It’s sad but it is what it is,” he said.

He doesn’t believe they were targeted but hopes police find the suspects and soon.

“I just hope that God bless them, God heal their heart, I don’t want them to continue because they could’ve got hurt, that truck could’ve blew up, it’s the gas tank in the back. You get what I’m saying? It’s just not worth it,” he said.

Business is still open as the owners work with investigators to get those thieves off the street. Diab is offering a cash reward for any information about those suspects.

