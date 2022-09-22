City of Cleveland moves forward with new plan for north coast

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland is moving forward with a new plan to transform the cities north coast.

“My belief is that the waterfront can become a source of healing for Cleveland’s communities and my vision is to provide access to all fourteen miles of Cleveland’s Lakefront with the guiding principles of racial equity, economic opportunity, and climate resiliency,” said Cleveland’s Mayor Justin Bibb.

Mayor Bibb said his goal is to connect Clevelanders, and create prosperity here.

Cleveland residents seem to agree that there is a need, such as Kaylee Krause, who said “maybe they can do something else to get people down here.”

The city said that they will be hiring a consultant team to make these plans a reality.

Aubrianah Jaeger, who works on the north coast, said a playground would be nice, adding to the empty park.

She said she has noticed a decline of interest.

“To be honest, something that attracts people downtown since we are losing a lot of people coming here, just something to give back to the people,” she added.

In the end, the goal here is to give the north coast a face lift, so Cleveland can attract more residents, and have a brighter future.

Proposals for the north coast lakefront master plan can be submitted during a conference held Oct. 5.

