Cleveland Browns host rival Pittsburgh Steelers in AFC North showdown

FILE - Cleveland Browns running backs Nick Chubb (24) and Kareem Hunt (27) walk off the field...
FILE - Cleveland Browns running backs Nick Chubb (24) and Kareem Hunt (27) walk off the field after the Browns defeated the Houston Texans in Cleveland, Nov. 15, 2020. The Browns weren’t able to use the Chubb-Hunt tandem much last season due to injuries. But coach Kevin Stefanki knows the duo poses unique threats to opposing defenses and could lean on it more this year. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jacoby Brissett, Nick Chubb, and the rest of the Browns will look to rebound from Sunday’s disappointing loss when Cleveland faces the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

The Cleveland Browns will be without pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney for Thursday night’s showcase, but the offensive line will be bolstered with the anticipated return of Jack Conklin.

Thursday also marks Mitchell Trubisky’s return to Northeast Ohio for the first time as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is an alumni and former quarterback at Mentor High School.

Fans heading to the game will be able to access the eastern portion of the Muni Lot at noon.

The western portion will be open for game-day parking at 5 p.m.

Kickoff between the two 1-1 teams is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

This story will be updated.

