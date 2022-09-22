Cleveland Browns host rival Pittsburgh Steelers in AFC North showdown

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jacoby Brissett, Nick Chubb, and the rest of the Browns will look to rebound from Sunday’s disappointing loss when Cleveland faces the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

The Cleveland Browns will be without pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney for Thursday night’s showcase, but the offensive line will be bolstered with the anticipated return of Jack Conklin.

Both DE Myles Garrett and OT Jack Conklin expected to play tomorrow #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) September 21, 2022

Thursday also marks Mitchell Trubisky’s return to Northeast Ohio for the first time as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is an alumni and former quarterback at Mentor High School.

Fans heading to the game will be able to access the eastern portion of the Muni Lot at noon.

The western portion will be open for game-day parking at 5 p.m.

Kickoff between the two 1-1 teams is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

