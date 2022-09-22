Cleveland dads participate in 17th annual Fathers Walk

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many children across Ohio spent extra time with their dads during the 17th annual Fathers Walk Thursday morning,.

The Fathers Walk is initiative to show dads active in their kids’ lives and education.

“We need a lot of strong positive male role models in our lives. This is where a lot of kids go wrong as you see out here there are a lot of dads out here,” a Cleveland father of three said.

Men lined up blocks away from Daniel E. Morgan Elementary School on Morris Court to meet teachers, principals and put a smile on their kid’s face.

“Being a father, being responsible, taking care of my child, something that’s we all need to do,” said father Charles Bowlie. “Good support for the kids, good support for my daughter, so, I had to get up this morning to come walk with her.”

Fathers of children who attend St. Ignatius ELP Head Start on Lorain Avenue also escorted their kids into the classroom.

“We know that when dads, parents in general get involved children do better in school. It’s just part of family engagement, dads, moms, grandads, everybody,” said Jocelyn Smith, Coordinator with St. Ignatius Head Start Program. “Our kids do better. So, that’s why we encourage that engagement. Get out bring your child to school, come into the school, talk with the teachers, meet the teachers.”

