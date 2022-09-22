CMSD CEO Eric Gordon makes final State of the Schools address

CLEVELAND, Ohio - There was a different tone at this year’s Cleveland Metropolitan School District State of the Schools address.

On the heels of dropping the bombshell he’s retiring, CEO Eric Gordon used it to show how far he says he’s brought the school district and where it could go.

“Truly effective leadership is neither a sprint, nor a marathon,” said Gordon.

The theme of his address was leading CMSD in a figurative relay race.

In his leg, he says he gained the public trust by passing three school levies and a bond issue to improve schools and get the district out of debt.

Some of that money went to new school facilities, modernizing buses, upgrading technology, including student’s internet connectivity, and improving school safety.

However, what most of the CMSD community is concerned with now is the future.

“Regardless of what you do or where you sit in this room, the work we have done together is legacy work, particularly as it sets up the district for future progress and supports the ability to impact future generations of Cleveland’s children,” said Gordon.

Some of that legacy work Gordon touted includes “Pre 4 Cle”, a program focusing on preschool education, “Say Yes Cleveland”, a program guaranteeing a full ride to college for certain CMSD graduates, and “Pace Planning and Career Exploration”, an effort to better prepare CMSD graduates for the workforce.

These strong initiatives are still in their early stages, but Gordon says with the right leadership ahead, they can take the district and its students to new heights.

As for Gordon’s time left, he hopes to finish his leg even stronger than he started.

