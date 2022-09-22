2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cooler-than-average temperatures through the weekend; widespread rain arrives Sunday

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:48 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fall begins tonight at 9:04 p.m., but it has felt like Fall since this morning!

Temperatures will dip into the low 50s overnight.

Some spots will fall into the upper 40s, especially inland, away from Lake Erie.

As colder air moves in over the 72 degree waters of Lake Erie, lake effect rain showers will continue to move across the area tonight.

They will not be as numerous after sunset as they were this afternoon, and not everyone will see rain, but where we do see it, it may be heavy from time to time.

After a very windy day, and night, winds will finally back off tomorrow.

Friday will be another cooler-than-average day.

High temperatures will only top out in the low 60s.

Lake effect cloud cover will linger through the morning, but we may see a little clearing later in the day.

A light, passing lake effect rain shower cannot be ruled out tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will be a tiny bit warmer this weekend.

Expect highs in the upper 60s.

