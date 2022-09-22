2 Strong 4 Bullies
Kwan, McKenzie pace Guardians to 8-2 victory over White Sox

Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan is congratulated in the dugout after his home run off Chicago...
Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan is congratulated in the dugout after his home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(AP)
By MARK GONZALES
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Steven Kwan homered among his three hits and Triston McKenzie struck out 13 as the Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox 8-2 to move closer to their first American League Central title since 2018.

Kwan had hits in each of his first three at-bats, capped by his fifth homer of the season off Lance Lynn (7-6) on the first pitch of the fourth inning.

The Guardians (82-67) have won seven of their last eight games while reducing their magic number for winning the division to seven.

Cleveland is assured of winning the division in the event of finishing in a tie for first with Chicago.

McKenzie (11-11) gave up two runs and six hits while matching his career high with eight innings.

