Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

By Harry Boomer
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jeffrey Miller, a Cleveland-area attorney, has been banned for life from attending Cleveland Browns games at FirstEnergy Stadium after he was accused of throwing a water bottle at team owner Jimmy Haslam.

No one doubts that the Browns’ loss to the New York Jets was ugly and very disappointing. With 1:55 left, the Browns blew a 13-point lead and lost.

Fans got upset, but none more than Miller, if what he’s accused of holds true. It’s alleged that he threw a water bottle that hit Haslam, the owner of the team.

Miller’s employer provided the following statement to 19 News:

Miller has not been criminally charged in connection to the incident.

Other fans expressed disappointment at the loss, the team, and especially at Miller for his unsportsmanship-like behavior.

Ann Marie is a longtime Browns fan.

“Resorting to violence is never a good idea. I think they teach that in kindergarten. So, it wasn’t that great, but that was a really frustrating loss and I hope it doesn’t happen again this Thursday.”

Here’s what her friend, Lewis Smoot, told 19 News as they walked down East 4th Street Wednesday afternoon, days after the unbelievable loss to the Jets.

“It’s not necessarily a good representation of the fan base. Obviously, I’m frustrated and the fans have the right to be frustrated based on the way the team played at the end of the game. But throwing at the owner is a little bit too far, no matter if you agree with the decision during the off-season or during the season.”

The Browns play the dreaded Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, again at FirstEnergy Stadium.

