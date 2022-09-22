2 Strong 4 Bullies
MetroHealth Systems names their new President and CEO

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dr. Airica Steed was named the new president and CEO of The MetroHealth System Thursday morning.

Board members said Dr. Steed was chosen after a nationwide search.

Dr. Steed, who is currently Vice President/System Chief Operating Officer of Sinai Chicago Health System and President of Mount Sinani and Sinai Children’s Hospital, will assume her new position on Jan. 1, 2023.

“Dr. Steed’s capabilities, character and experience are a perfect match for the qualities we wanted in our next CEO,” said MetroHealth Board Chair Vanessa Whiting, who is president of A.E.S. Management Corp. “She comes from a major safety-net healthcare system that shares a similar focus to that of MetroHealth: improving the health of the community in an urban, academic setting. Airica has been successful in improving quality of care, patient satisfaction, operating results, and health equity. She also has a deep history as an innovator and as a community collaborator who builds strong relationships among partners, both of which will continue to be important to our success.”

Dr. Steed replaces Dr. Akram Boutros who announced late last year he will retire at the end of 2022.

“We were fortunate to have several excellent candidates for the CEO role,” said Whiting. “The Board was unanimous in the belief that Dr. Steed was the right leader to take MetroHealth forward, particularly as we open The Glick Center, our new hospital, and to increase our impact on our community’s health.”

