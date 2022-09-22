2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Pattern flip brings much cooler air and a risk of lake effect showers

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:48 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front rolled through last night. The coolest air we have seen so far this fall has entered our area. The wind will be strong today out of the northwest and north with gusts up to 40 mph at times. High temperatures in the 60 to 65 degree range. There is a risk of lake effect showers from time to time in spots today, tonight, and even tomorrow. Waterspouts will certainly be possible as well. A few of these lake effect showers could have thunder, lightning, and small hail. Expect windy conditions during the Browns game tonight. Bring a hoodie. Afternoon temperatures tomorrow will only be around 60 degrees. Saturday looks dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Another cold front arrives the second half of the weekend with a good bet for some more showers.

