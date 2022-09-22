2 Strong 4 Bullies
SWAT team searches for burglary suspect who attacked resident at Brook Park apartment

SWAT involved in search for suspect in Brook Park
SWAT involved in search for suspect in Brook Park(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio SWAT officers were requested to the scene of an overnight burglary and assault at a Brook Park-area apartment complex.

Police in Brook Park said officers initially responded to a Sheldon Road apartment on Wednesday at approximately 9:30 p.m. for reports of a burglary.

A female resident at the scene told investigators that someone broke into her apartment, stole several firearms, and then assaulted her as she confronted the suspect when she returned home, according to the Brook Park police chief.

The suspect fled to a nearby apartment complex before police arrived.

Officials from Brook Park requested the SWAT team to help locate the suspect, but the initial search was unsuccessful.

Police said arrest warrants have been obtained, but the suspect was not yet publicly identified by investigators.

Officers will attempt to serve the warrants later, according to Brook Park police.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

