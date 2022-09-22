2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Testimony underway in new trial for two Cleveland man who say they were wrongfully convicted

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Testimony now underway in a trial for two men who say they were wrongfully convicted of attempted murder.

15 years ago, Kenny Phillips and Michael Sutton were found guilty of a drive-by shooting that severely injured two people.

Last year, both men’s convictions we’re overturned by an appeals court.

This all because it was determined they didn’t receive a fair trial due to prosecutors failing to disclose evidence.

Fast forward to now and both men now have to go through a new trial.

Today, the brother of one of the victims who was in the car at the time of the shooting took the witness stand.

The victim’s brother described to the jury what car he saw when he looked out the window after the shooting.

“White top, and noted the body of the vehicle and how everything was very straight and sharp lines and wasn’t like a modern car,” he said.

Sutton and Phillips’ attorneys questioned the brother saying his testimony today doesn’t match his testimony from the trial in 2007.

The victim’s brother explained that he knew the details before but he thinks the court reporter back then didn’t put then.

More witnesses will take the stand in this trial then it will be up to jury once again to determine if Phillips and Sutton are guilty or not.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Jose Castro booked at Summit County Jail
Amber Alert for 4-year-old Akron boy canceled: Child found safe, suspect in custody
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Jose Castro appears via video screen for his arraignment at Akron Municipal Court.
Akron man accused of kidnapping his child and shooting the mother, faces judge in court
Testimony underway in new trial for two Cleveland man who say they were wrongfully convicted
Testimony underway in new trial for two Cleveland man who say they were wrongfully convicted
Summit County court worker sues deputies, judge who attacked him
Summit County court worker sues deputies, judge who attacked him
Amber Alert for 3 abducted Ohio children canceled