20th running of Akron Marathon set for Saturday

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 20th running of the Akron Marathon, Half Marathon, & Team Relay is all set for Saturday morning.

This year’s course, which will begin with a celebratory start, is a foot-tour through the city of Akron, highlighting the historic landmarks, colorful neighborhoods, and majestic Summit Metro Parks. Racers begin in downtown Akron and cross the All-America Bridge within the first mile.

Runners will then weave through a course past the Akron Art Museum, The University of Akron, Firestone Park, the Towpath Trail, Sand Run Parkway, Stan Hywet estate, and Highland Square—where a world-class finish on Main Street at the Akron Civic Theatre and the popular Finisher Festival inside Lock 3 awaits them. The course description can be viewed here.

The FirstEnergy Akron Marathon, Half Marathon, & Team Relay will see more than 7,000 participants, 2,000 volunteers, and even more spectators.

“With 20 years on the Blue Line, this race has grown to be a world-class running experience for our participants, which will be amplified this year thanks to a few surprises and nearly 100,000 spectators who will help us set that stage as a vital part of our race atmosphere in Akron,” states Anne Bitong, President & CEO of the Akron Marathon Charitable Corporation. “Whether you join us in support of one particular runner, or are there to cheer everyone on, we’re looking forward to seeing you along the Blue Line!”

Here are ways to spectate in each of Akron’s five neighborhoods

Downtown Akron, Start Line, Miles 4, 5, 11, 12, and the Finish Line

*The Finish Line will be live-streamed on the Akron Marathon’s Facebook page!

First Runner: 7:00 a.m.

Last Runner: 1:45 p.m.

• Watch the start of the race north of the starting line on High Street between Market and MLK

• Walk east one block using Market St towards Mile 3.7 (corner of Broadway St and Market St).

• Walk south 3 blocks and turn left on University Ave. near Mile 11.3 and walk 2 blocks west to Main St. to see runners as they finish.

North Hill, Miles 1, 2, and 3

First Runner: 7:04 a.m.

Last Runner: 8:10 a.m.

• Cheer on the runners by lining N. Main St. to watch runners at Mile 1 and again at Mile 3 just north of the All-American Bridge.

Firestone Park, Miles 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10

First Runner: 7:31 a.m.

Last Runner: 9:55 a.m.

• Cheer on the runners at Firestone Park at Mile 8.

Merriman Valley, Miles 16 and 17

First Runner: 8:24 a.m.

Last Runner: 11:25 a.m.

• Runners will be exiting the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail at Portage Path at Mile 16.7 on their approach to Mile 17 at Sand Run Metro Park.

West Akron, Miles 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 25

First Runner: 8:40 a.m.

Last Runner: 1:25 p.m.

• Cheer on the runners by lining the West Akron neighborhood during the runners’ most challenging miles.

Road closures will occur in each area during the active first-runner/last-runner times listed above. View Akron Marathon Road Closures for an extensive list and plan ahead!

