Akron Walgreens robbed by unknown suspect, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of an aggravated robbery that took place at the Walgreens in the 800 block of West Market Street Thursday around 9:19 a.m.

APD said the man entered the store and tapped something metal in his hoodie pocket on the counter.

The employee believe this was a handgun.

The suspect demanded the clerk put money in the bag, according to APD, but the employee did not give him any money.

According to police, the man fled the store on foot.

The suspect was described as 6 feet tall, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark sweatpants with writing and a white face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

You can also contact the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS, or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers can remain anonymous.

