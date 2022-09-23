2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Akron Walgreens robbed by unknown suspect, police say

Akron Walgreens robbery suspect
Akron Walgreens robbery suspect(Source: Akron Police Department)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of an aggravated robbery that took place at the Walgreens in the 800 block of West Market Street Thursday around 9:19 a.m.

APD said the man entered the store and tapped something metal in his hoodie pocket on the counter.

The employee believe this was a handgun.

The suspect demanded the clerk put money in the bag, according to APD, but the employee did not give him any money.

According to police, the man fled the store on foot.

The suspect was described as 6 feet tall, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark sweatpants with writing and a white face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

You can also contact the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS, or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
Jose Castro booked at Summit County Jail
Amber Alert for 4-year-old Akron boy canceled: Child found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Driver arrested with child in car after road rage altercation, Rocky River police say
Driver arrested for OVI with child in car, Rocky River police say (bodycam video)
Driver arrested for OVI with child in car, Rocky River police say
Driver arrested for OVI with child in car, Rocky River police say
2 sexual assaults reported at Kent State University dorms under investigation