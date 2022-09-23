Browns take on Steelers for TNF

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns host the Pittsburgh Steeler for Thursday Night Football after a disappointing loss to the New York Jets.

The Steelers responded in the second quarter when Najee Harris rushed in a 5-yard touchdown to tie it at 7-7.

The Browns got on the board first when Jacoby Brissett hit Amari Cooper for the 11-yard touchdown. Cleveland leads 7-0.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.