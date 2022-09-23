2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns take on Steelers for TNF

FILE - Cleveland Browns running backs Nick Chubb (24) and Kareem Hunt (27) walk off the field after the Browns defeated the Houston Texans in Cleveland, Nov. 15, 2020. The Browns weren’t able to use the Chubb-Hunt tandem much last season due to injuries. But coach Kevin Stefanki knows the duo poses unique threats to opposing defenses and could lean on it more this year. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)(AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns host the Pittsburgh Steeler for Thursday Night Football after a disappointing loss to the New York Jets.

The Steelers responded in the second quarter when Najee Harris rushed in a 5-yard touchdown to tie it at 7-7.

The Browns got on the board first when Jacoby Brissett hit Amari Cooper for the 11-yard touchdown. Cleveland leads 7-0.

