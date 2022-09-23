2 Strong 4 Bullies
City responds after west side neighborhood begs for action following numerous car accidents

By Aria Janel
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland is finally giving a potential solution to the reckless driving happening on Cleveland’s west side.

Nora Rodriguez and her neighbors on West 81st Street called 19 News three weeks ago after getting fed up with drivers speeding down their street and disregarding stop signs.

“He couldn’t control the car and lost control, " said Rodriguez " He ran into that guard rail knocked out the fence and the gate.”

Some accidents caused not only property damage, but the loss of a life.

“A child was playing on the sidewalk and a car was speeding, for some reason they lost control and killed a child,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said she has contacted the mayor’s office and been to city council meetings, but nothing has been done.

She wants speed bumps or a traffic camera added.

“Even if I have to take up a collection to put the speed bumps here I’m willing to do it,” said Rodriguez.

So she called the 19 News Troubleshooter team and we contacted the mayor’s office, we were told about the city’s speed table pilot program.

We were told that 81st street was considered, but in the end did not meet requirements.

When I asked if there was another option, the city suggested a mobile radar speed sign.

According to the traffic engineering department the signs are being relocated in the next two weeks, and West 81st will be looked at as a possible location.

Our Troubleshooter will follow up to see where the signs were placed, and who they will help.

