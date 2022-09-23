2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

DeWine visits GM Toledo to make economic development announcement

In this May 10, 2011 photo an autoworker assembles a transmission at the General Motors...
In this May 10, 2011 photo an autoworker assembles a transmission at the General Motors Transmission Plant in Toledo, Ohio. Defying a wave of layoffs that has sent the U.S. job market into its worst catastrophe on record, at least one major industry is making a comeback: Tens of thousands of auto workers are returning to factories that have been shuttered since mid-March due to fears of spreading the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)(Rick Osentoski | AP)
By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is headed to Toledo to make an announcement about General Motors.

According to the governor’s office, DeWine has “economic development” news to share about the company’s Toledo location.

He is set to deliver remarks around 12:30 p.m. Friday. 19 News will have livestream coverage available below.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Jose Castro booked at Summit County Jail
Amber Alert for 4-year-old Akron boy canceled: Child found safe, suspect in custody
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

Dr. Airica Steed (Source: MetroHealth System)
MetroHealth Systems names their new President and CEO
Will Downtown Cleveland’s workers ever return in full force?
Will Downtown Cleveland’s workers ever return in full force?
The Chocolate Bar
The Chocolate Bar closes its Cleveland doors after 13 years
Attendees to Honda's 2012 World Bloc Convention at the company's campus in Marysville, Ohio,...
Honda’s new $4.4B battery plant appears headed for Ohio