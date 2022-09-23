DeWine visits GM Toledo to make economic development announcement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is headed to Toledo to make an announcement about General Motors.

According to the governor’s office, DeWine has “economic development” news to share about the company’s Toledo location.

He is set to deliver remarks around 12:30 p.m. Friday. 19 News will have livestream coverage available below.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.