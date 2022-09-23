Downtown Cleveland abuzz for 2nd home game of the season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of fans flocked to First Energy Stadium and local bars to watch the Browns game Thursday night.

It was orange everywhere from the Flats to West 6th Street, and of course the iconic Muni Lot.

“Wish mother nature would be a little bit better like it was yesterday but we’re all happy to be there, tailgate for a couple hours, feeling good,” said Browns fan, David Ball.

19 News spoke with lots of fans who were pumped for the second home game of the season.

“Lot of good fans out there,” said Browns fan Ryan Manfredi. “A bunch of Steelers fans but we were booing them. I’m saying 17-10 Brownies.”

“So exciting, coming down here and just seeing all the fans walking down the streets,” said Browns fan Jenna Consolo.

A lot of people were excited to see the rivalry play out between the Browns and the Steelers.

“I think it’s gonna be a lot of fun since we’ve been rivals since I can at least remember at least for years on end,” one fan said. “For like ever so I think its gonna be a very intense game. I think both sides are gonna be very vicious towards each other.”

We also spoke with some in the service industry who say they depend on football season and dedicated fans to keep them afloat.

“It really will make or break any business in the city and that means a lot to any business, any business owner, any bartender, server. I mean those tips go a long way,” said Michael Laspina, General Manager at The Farm.

“I moved here in 2020 during the midst of COVID and its great to see the city starting to liven up and more people coming downtown you know it’s great for these businesses and the people who are natives here,” said Browns fan Manny Dela Cerna.

Business owners said they’re looking forward to the rest of football season and hopefully the Guardians in the playoffs in a couple of weeks.

