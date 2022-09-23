Driver arrested for OVI with child in car, Rocky River police say (bodycam video)

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - New video from Rocky River police shows officers arrest a 43-year-old woman for driving impaired with a child in the car.

The incident happened on the evening of Sept 11 in the area of Hilliard Boulevard and I-90.

According to police, two vehicles were waiting at a red light when a road rage altercation took place.

One driver felt the other was not pulled up far enough to activate the signal, Rocky River police said.

That driver honked their horn, according to police, and motioned for the car in front to move forward.

Rocky River police said that’s when the other driver and passenger exited their car.

They allegedly hit and pushed the occupants before police arrived on scene.

Officers said they determined the woman was driving under the influence.

According to police, officers arrested the woman for drunk driving, endangering children and obstructing official business.

The passenger, identified by police as an 18-year-old man, was arrested for assault.

