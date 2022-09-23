2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Driver arrested for OVI with child in car, Rocky River police say (bodycam video)

By Avery Williams
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - New video from Rocky River police shows officers arrest a 43-year-old woman for driving impaired with a child in the car.

The incident happened on the evening of Sept 11 in the area of Hilliard Boulevard and I-90.

According to police, two vehicles were waiting at a red light when a road rage altercation took place.

One driver felt the other was not pulled up far enough to activate the signal, Rocky River police said.

That driver honked their horn, according to police, and motioned for the car in front to move forward.

Rocky River police said that’s when the other driver and passenger exited their car.

They allegedly hit and pushed the occupants before police arrived on scene.

Officers said they determined the woman was driving under the influence.

According to police, officers arrested the woman for drunk driving, endangering children and obstructing official business.

The passenger, identified by police as an 18-year-old man, was arrested for assault.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Jose Castro booked at Summit County Jail
Amber Alert for 4-year-old Akron boy canceled: Child found safe, suspect in custody
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident

Latest News

At least 2 alleged rapes at Kent State University dorms under investigation
In this May 10, 2011 photo an autoworker assembles a transmission at the General Motors...
DeWine visits GM Toledo to make economic development announcement
DeWine visits GM Toledo to make economic development announcement
DeWine visits GM Toledo to make economic development announcement
JR Majewski
Ohio GOP candidate pushes back on claim he ‘misrepresented his military service’