Friday Football Frenzy Week 6

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On week 6 of Friday Football Frenzy, host Mark Schwab takes you around the best high school matchups in our area, including:

Bay Village @ Rocky River

North Olmsted @ Westlake

Glenville @ Rhodes

Hoban @ Walsh Jesuit

Also, Rachel Vadaj covers the Game of the Week, Normandy @ Valley Forge at Byers Field

Friday Football Frenzy airs every Friday at 10:45 p.m. on CW43.

