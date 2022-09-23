Friday Football Frenzy Week 6

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On week 6 of Friday Football Frenzy, host Mark Schwab takes you around the best high school matchups in our area, including:

Bay Village @ Rocky River

North Olmsted @ Westlake

Glenville @ Rhodes

Hoban @ Walsh Jesuit

Also, Rachel Vadaj covers the Game of the Week, Normandy @ Valley Forge at Byers Field

Friday Football Frenzy airs every Friday at 10:45 p.m. on CW43.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.