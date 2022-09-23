Friday Football Frenzy Week 6
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On week 6 of Friday Football Frenzy, host Mark Schwab takes you around the best high school matchups in our area, including:
Bay Village @ Rocky River
North Olmsted @ Westlake
Glenville @ Rhodes
Hoban @ Walsh Jesuit
Also, Rachel Vadaj covers the Game of the Week, Normandy @ Valley Forge at Byers Field
Friday Football Frenzy airs every Friday at 10:45 p.m. on CW43.
