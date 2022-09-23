Guardians sweep White Sox, magic number down to 5
Published: Sep. 22, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shane Bieber pitched 7.2 solid innings, pacing the Cleveland Guardians to a 4-2 win over the White Sox in Chicago Thursday night.
The win completes a 3-game series sweep for Cleveland and lowers the Guardians magic number for clinching a playoff spot to 5.
Bieber allowed 7 hits and struck out 5.
Steven Kwan’s RBI triple in the 5th was the big blow, giving Cleveland a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning.
Emmanuel Clase pitched the ninth for his 37th save.
The Guardians now head to Texas for a weekend series.
