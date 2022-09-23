Guardians sweep White Sox, magic number down to 5

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shane Bieber pitched 7.2 solid innings, pacing the Cleveland Guardians to a 4-2 win over the White Sox in Chicago Thursday night.

The win completes a 3-game series sweep for Cleveland and lowers the Guardians magic number for clinching a playoff spot to 5.

Bieber allowed 7 hits and struck out 5.

Steven Kwan’s RBI triple in the 5th was the big blow, giving Cleveland a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning.

Steven Kwan is our Rookie of the Year, no matter what anyone else says.#ForTheLand | #KwanROY pic.twitter.com/j3qP7lReY7 — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) September 23, 2022

Emmanuel Clase pitched the ninth for his 37th save.

The Guardians now head to Texas for a weekend series.

