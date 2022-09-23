2 Strong 4 Bullies
At least 2 alleged rapes at Kent State University dorms under investigation

By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from Kent State University and the college’s police department said there were at least two recent rape incidents reported in student dormitories.

According to a statement from Kent State University, the sexual assault incidents may have involved a guest of student residents:

“During the investigation of a reported sexual assault in Manchester Hall, Kent State University received information about a possible second incident in Allyn Hall. The incidents potentially involved an individual who was the guest of student residents on the Kent Campus. Investigators believe that the incidents occurred between September 14 and 18. As the investigation continues, anyone with information should contact Kent State Police at 330-672-3070.

We continue to keep safety as a top priority. Kent State Police patrol our campus 24 hours a day through vehicle, foot and bicycle patrol. There are more than 30 blue light phones stationed across campus in parking lots and along sidewalks that connect immediately with campus police. In addition, a safety escort service is available by calling 330-672-7004. For more information about campus safety, visit www.kent.edu/campus-safety.”

The statement said it’s believed that the incidents occurred at the Manchester and Allyn Hall between Sept. 14 and Sept. 18, but the Kent State University police log also references a Sept. 7 rape reported at Leebrick Hall.

The incidents are currently under investigation, according to campus police.

