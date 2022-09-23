2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Man who was 1 of 8 injured in Chicago apartment blast dies

An apartment building in Chicago was damaged by an explosion on Tuesday morning.
An apartment building in Chicago was damaged by an explosion on Tuesday morning.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A man who was one of eight people injured in an explosion that tore through the top floor of a Chicago apartment building has died.

Authorities have determined the blast resulted from an ignition of natural gas.

Chicago fire officials said Friday that the most seriously injured person had succumbed to injuries following Tuesday’s blast.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the dead man as 29-year-old Shabron Robinson of Chicago.

The Chicago Fire Department said Friday that its investigators have “determined the source of the explosion to be the ignition of natural gas.”

The cause of the ignition remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
Jose Castro booked at Summit County Jail
Amber Alert for 4-year-old Akron boy canceled: Child found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry a giant placard during a rally and...
Amended autopsy: Black man died due to sedative, restraint
This image provided by the National Hurricane Center National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Hurricane Fiona roars by Bermuda, on route to Canada
The Boston Celtics have suspended coach Ime Udoka effective immediately for the 2022-23 season.
Celtics: Udoka suspended for ‘multiple’ policy violations
Within the past month and a half, roughly 10 realtors say they’ve dealt with a man posing to be...
Multiple real estate agents say they are being catfished by a man posing to be a wealthy buyer
Barbara Ard ended up going to the emergency room, got 20 stitches, a series of rabies shots, a...
GRAPHIC: Woman attacked by raccoon while on vacation