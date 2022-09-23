Next system arrives in Cleveland on Sunday with showers, thunder (Northeast Ohio weather)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It has been quite chilly today, and that chilly weather will hang around through Saturday morning.

Temperatures will dip into the mid and upper 40s overnight.

Clouds will thicken as the evening goes on, but these clouds will not produce rain; we’ll be staying dry tonight.

Other than a very isolated, passing shower, Saturday will be dry, too.

Saturday will also be a little bit warmer.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Our next big weather-maker will arrive on Sunday.

Rain will overspread the area very early Sunday morning and will continue through Sunday evening.

Periods of rain are in the forecast through Tuesday.

It will be an unsettled start to next week.

It will also be quite windy starting on Sunday.

