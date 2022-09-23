Northeast Ohio food insecurity increases, 1 in 5 affected

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a celebration that’s been going on all month, and it’s making the greatest hunger fighting impact.

Jessica Morgan from the Greater Cleveland food bank told 19 News food insecurity has gone up with inflation.

“We know folks will with the holidays coming up and increased food costs still in affect we expect to see even more people,” Morgan said.

Morgan showed 19 News what the food bank does every single day to help those in need.

“So this is the daily operation for the food bank what’s happening behind me is our receiving team is bringing product in just as our drivers are loading trucks to go out for distribution,” she said.

And the numbers are heartbreaking.

“In our community, one in five individuals have food insecurity they don’t know when there next meal is coming from.” Morgan added.

The need for food assistance remains high in our community, and that’s not going to change when hunger action month ends next week.

