Northeast Ohio Weather: Next system arrives Sunday with showers and storms

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cool day today. Some lake effect clouds still coming off of Lake Erie. A small chance of a shower, but most of us should remain dry. High temperatures around the 60 degree mark. It won’t be as windy as yesterday. We are tracking the next cold front that will pass through Sunday. The first half of the weekend will be dry. A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow. Some showers develop later Saturday night. Scattered showers and thunderstorms with the front on Sunday. Another blast of cool air builds in by Monday with wind and lake effect rain and storms.

