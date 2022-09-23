Ohio GOP candidate pushes back on claim he ‘misrepresented his military service’

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOIO) - A candidate running for one of Ohio’s coveted congressional seats is pushing back against a recent news report claiming he misrepresented his military service.

The Associated Press published an article Thursday that says J.R. Majewski was not deployed to Afghanistan for combat, but actually severed at a base in Qatar located “a safe distance from the fighting.”

Majewski has disputed the AP report on his campaign Facebook page and during an interview with Newsmax, according to 19 News affiliate WTVG.

“This is a lie,” Majewski told Newsmax anchor Greg Kelly. “This is a slander because Marcy Kaptur is scared as hell that she’s going to lose in November.”

Majewski has scheduled a press conference for noon Friday at the Lucas County Republican Party headquarters.

