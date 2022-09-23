2 Strong 4 Bullies
4 die in domestic disturbance where house caught fire

A fire is seen at a home in Oak Forest, Ill., on Friday with a person reportedly barricaded inside. (Source: WLS/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Four people are dead after what police say was a domestic incident in which gunfire could be heard and the house where the suspect fled caught fire.

The incident occurred in the Chicago suburb of Oak Forest on Friday morning.

Police say when they responded to the call, they found three people with gunshot wounds outside the house.

The victims were rushed to area hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.

A person believed to be the suspect went into the house, which caught fire.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, police found the body of the suspect.

No information has been released about any of those who died or how the person in the house died.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

