Watch all 4 Cleveland Browns touchdowns from win over Pittsburgh Steelers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns rebounded from last week’s loss with a Thursday night win over the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns tallied four touchdowns in the 29-17 victory, including two passing scores, one rushing, and a defensive fumble recovery in the endzone during the game’s final seconds.

Amari Cooper caught the game’s first touchdown with a 10-yard pass from Cleveland quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Tight end David Njoku scored Cleveland’s second touchdown of the first half on another red-zone dart from Brissett.

“Jacoby threw an amazing ball. Came down with it, we scored and we have to just build off of it,” Njoku said after the game on his score.

Running back Nick Chubb finished the game with 113 total rushing yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown run.

The game ended with desperation from the Steelers on a play that resulted in a Denzel Ward fumble recovery for a defensive touchdown.

.@Browns score on the final play of the game! pic.twitter.com/ZGoGTzrv7c — NFL (@NFL) September 23, 2022

The 2-1 Cleveland Browns will travel next to Atlanta for an Oct. 2. game against the Falcons.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.