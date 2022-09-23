2 Strong 4 Bullies
What’s next for the consent decree in Cleveland?

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A consent decree status conference showed the need for more transparency according to the Cleveland Community Police Commission.

During the consent decree status conference, the Department of Justice discussed: Crisis Intervention and Behavioral Health, Office of Professional Standards (OPS), Accountability and Community Engagement. A large portion of the discussion centered around that accountability and why data related to consent decree compliance has been so hard to come by.

The consent decree has been in place since 2014 and is designed to help fix flaws in the police department. Community members in attendance at the status conference were calling on the DOJ and City of Cleveland to be more open on the changes and adjustments being made.

