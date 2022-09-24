1 dead, 3 injured after serious crash in Portage County

BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one person died and three others were injured Friday morning in a serious crash in Portage County.

According to investigators, the single-car crash took place around 7:45 a.m. on Sunnybrook Road in Brimfield Township.

The deceased victim is a juvenile, the highway patrol said, and two of the injured are also juveniles.

The driver, a 35-year-old man from Kent, was also seriously hurt, according to investigators.

The highway patrol said the vehicle traveled off the road, hit an embankment and flipped several times.

All four occupants were ejected in the crash, according to investigators.

EMS took them to a local hospital for treatment, where the highway patrol said one of the juveniles passed away.

The crash remains under investigation.

