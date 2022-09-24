5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 2-1 Cleveland Browns are taking Sunday off but our Tailgate 19 crew is once again putting in a full day on the best football show in town.

Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Josh Cribbs, Eric Metcalf and Reggie Langhorne live at 11 a.m. on 19 News.

The guys will discuss:

* Jacoby Brissett’s first 3 weeks filling in for Deshaun Watson

* Their good and bad takeaways from Thursday’s 29-17 win over Pittsburgh

* David Njoku’s best game of the young season

* The impact of Anthony Walker’s season-ending quad injury

* The Browns’ surprising low rank in cap spending on defense

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.