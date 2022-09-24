2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) scores on a pass from Jacoby Brissett with...
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) scores on a pass from Jacoby Brissett with Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) defending during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 2-1 Cleveland Browns are taking Sunday off but our Tailgate 19 crew is once again putting in a full day on the best football show in town.

Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Josh Cribbs, Eric Metcalf and Reggie Langhorne live at 11 a.m. on 19 News.

The guys will discuss:

* Jacoby Brissett’s first 3 weeks filling in for Deshaun Watson

* Their good and bad takeaways from Thursday’s 29-17 win over Pittsburgh

* David Njoku’s best game of the young season

* The impact of Anthony Walker’s season-ending quad injury

* The Browns’ surprising low rank in cap spending on defense

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Jose Castro booked at Summit County Jail
Amber Alert for 4-year-old Akron boy canceled: Child found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Guardians closer to AL Central title after 6-3 win in Texas
Friday Football Frenzy WEEK 6
Friday Football Frenzy Week 6
Rocco Conti at Olmsted Falls High School
Pro Football Hall of Fame player of the week: Rocco Conti, Olmsted Falls High School
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) scores on a pass from Jacoby Brissett with...
Watch all 4 Cleveland Browns touchdowns from win over Pittsburgh Steelers