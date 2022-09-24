7 students hurt after crash involving 2 school buses in Ohio

MARION, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said seven students were hurt Friday afternoon after one school bus crashed into another school bus.

The collision took place around 2:45 p.m. in the city of Marion, which is about 50 miles north of Columbus.

Troopers said the buses were occupied by 49 students from Marion City Schools when the crash took place.

According to the highway patrol, the drivers were identified as a 62-year-old man from Marion and a 42-year-old woman from Brook Park.

The buses were traveling on East Center Street when troopers said the male driver “failed to maintain assured clear distance ahead” and rear-ended the other bus.

Of the seven students who reported injuries, EMS took six to Marion General Hospital for treatment, the highway patrol said.

Their injuries are suspected to be minor, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.

