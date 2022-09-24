Akron students, parents terrified after false threat at Garfield Community Learning Center

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Students, staff, and parents are terrified and on high alert after a string of fake threats.

Schools in Cleveland and Akron were among those targeted.

19 News obtained a copy of a hoax 911 call made to Akron police claiming there was an active shooter at Garfield Community Learning Center on Friday.

The call was made by what sounded like a grown man who said his name was James Park, and claimed at least 10 kids were shot.

“Suspect tried to get in our classroom, tried to shoot us,” the caller said. “We just quickly locked the door. 10 students got injured.”

False threat or not, the fear 10th grader Gisele Bailey Harwell felt in class on Friday was real.

“I was so terrified because I thought something was actually happening because I heard many rumors like I heard that somebody in the school had a gun, I heard that somebody outside had a gun like people were telling me tons of different things and I didn’t know what to believe,” said Harwell.

Akron police said at a little before 11:30 Friday morning they got a call about a man with a gun at Garfield Community Learning Center.

“That’s when we seen our teachers running back and forth trying to lock the doors and stuff like that and we was like what’s going on?” recalled 10th grader Olashina Cummings.

Dozens of officers and paramedics rushed over to the high school only to discover the call was a hoax.

In the phony call, the man implied he is a teacher at the school.

“The suspect’s armed with two AK-47, red shirt, body armor, and blue pants that he was wearing came to our classroom and opened fire on the students,” the caller claimed.

It’s just one of several swatting calls that went out to schools across Ohio on Friday.

In Cleveland, police got a call saying there was an armed suspect outside of St. Ignatius High School.

The FBI says swatting – or making a phony call to emergency services just to waste police resources - has become more common.

10th graders like Harwell and Cummings said for a few moments on Friday they felt like their worst nightmares were coming true.

“Some crazy person out there in the world just come in and shoot the school up. That’s something that I always think about when I’m at school that’s why I’m always scared when I’m at school.”

Cumming’s mom said she’s just angry and hopes whoever did this pays the price.

“As a taxpayer, it pisses me off that somebody would waste our resources,” said Ola Akinyelure. “It’s just a really frustrating situation overall but thankfully it was a fake call but also it’s an opportunity for us as parents, staff, students to be more alert of these types of situations.”

The FBI said if you’re caught making a false report like this about a school you could spend up to five years in federal prison.

Akron police said their detectives are working with local and federal agencies to track this caller down.

Authorities don’t know if they were made by the same person or if they are connected.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.