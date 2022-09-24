Cleveland Cavaliers sign PF Dean Wade to 3-year, $18.5 million contract extension, reports say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to bring back PF Dean Wade after signing him to a 3-year, $18.5 million contract extension, according to reports from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Cleveland Cavaliers F Dean Wade has agreed to a three-year, $18.5 million extension, his agents Austin Walton and Adam Papas tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 24, 2022

Wade, the 25-year-old Kansas State product that signed a two-way contract in 2019, averaged 5.3 points on 45.6% shooting for the Cavs, adding an average 2.9 rebounds for the team. He played 19.2 minutes per game last year, including 28 starts for the team, in the 51 games he appeared in before a knee injury ended his season.

The Cavs picked up his fourth-year team option, worth $1.93 million, in June, according to prior reports from ESPN.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

