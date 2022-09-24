Cleveland Fire: Can you help ID arson suspects?
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Fire Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two arson suspects.
According to investigators, at approximately 1:30 pm on the afternoon of September 14, these individuals lit a stolen Hyundai on fire at 3190 West 70th just south of Camden.
The fire spread to two garages, according to a Facebook post.
There is up to a $5K Reward available for information leading to a conviction. Anonymous Information can be submitted to Cleveland Fire Investigation Unit (216) 664-6380 or Crime Stoppers at (216) 252-7463. Thank you.
