Elyria apartment building fire displaces 8 residents
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Elyria Fire Department said a Saturday morning apartment building fire has left eight residents without a home.
According to firefighters, the blaze broke out around 1:45 a.m. at the Washington Manor Apartments on Washington Avenue.
The fire department said crews quickly extinguished the fire, but “extensive” damages are estimated around $17,000.
Red Cross is helping the displaced residents, firefighters said.
