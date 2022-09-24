ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Elyria Fire Department said a Saturday morning apartment building fire has left eight residents without a home.

According to firefighters, the blaze broke out around 1:45 a.m. at the Washington Manor Apartments on Washington Avenue.

The fire department said crews quickly extinguished the fire, but “extensive” damages are estimated around $17,000.

Red Cross is helping the displaced residents, firefighters said.

Elyria apartment building fire displaces 8 residents (Source: Elyria Firefighters Local 474)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.