Fire crews battling blazing business in Willowick

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire crews are currently battling a blazing business in Willowick, according to fire officials.

Officials confirmed the Willowick Cafe, located at 28807 Lakeshore Blvd., was on fire Saturday afternoon.

The department could not confirm any details on when the fire on Sept. 24 started. They also could not immediately confirm the severity of the fire.

19 News crews are currently on the way to the scene to find out more information.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

