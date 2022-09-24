2 Strong 4 Bullies
Guardians closer to AL Central title after 6-3 win in Texas

(Cleveland baseball team)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians are moving closer to the AL Central title. Josh Naylor’s tying RBI double was among five consecutive hits in the sixth inning of Cleveland’s 6-3 win over the Texas Rangers. Rookie right-hander Cody Morris got his first big league victory as the Guardians won for the 16th time in 19 games. They can clinch the division as early as Sunday. Cleveland just had a three-game series sweep in Chicago and now has an eight-game lead over the White Sox with 11 games left. The Guardians got six hits and five runs off Taylor Hearn in a seven-batter span.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

