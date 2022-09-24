High school soccer player from Medina County missing since Sept. 23, police say

MONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old from Montville Township has been missing since Friday and police have asked the community’s help to find him.

Treyson Centa was last seen at around 6 p.m. in the area of SR 18 and I-71 on Sept. 23, according to a department Facebook post.

Treyson is a soccer player for Brunswick High School in Montville, according to a Twitter post from the team.

One of our soccer players is missing.



Prayers for the Gilbert/Centa families during this time!



If anyone has seen Trey Centa, please contact the @MontvillePolice as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/qR4fMATLe2 — Brunswick HS Soccer (@Soccer_BHS) September 24, 2022

Treyson is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds, police said.

Treyson has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing dark joggers, a hooded sweatshirt and Champion slippers, police said.

Anyone with information on Treyson’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Montville Police Department at 330-725-2204.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

