High school soccer player from Medina County missing since Sept. 23, police say

Treyson Centa was last seen at around 6 p.m. in the area of SR 18 and I-71 on Sept. 23
Treyson Centa was last seen at around 6 p.m. in the area of SR 18 and I-71 on Sept. 23(Source: Montville Township Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old from Montville Township has been missing since Friday and police have asked the community’s help to find him.

Treyson Centa was last seen at around 6 p.m. in the area of SR 18 and I-71 on Sept. 23, according to a department Facebook post.

Treyson is a soccer player for Brunswick High School in Montville, according to a Twitter post from the team.

Treyson is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds, police said.

Treyson has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing dark joggers, a hooded sweatshirt and Champion slippers, police said.

Anyone with information on Treyson’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Montville Police Department at 330-725-2204.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

