High school soccer player from Medina County missing since Sept. 23, police say
MONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old from Montville Township has been missing since Friday and police have asked the community’s help to find him.
Treyson Centa was last seen at around 6 p.m. in the area of SR 18 and I-71 on Sept. 23, according to a department Facebook post.
Treyson is a soccer player for Brunswick High School in Montville, according to a Twitter post from the team.
Treyson is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds, police said.
Treyson has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing dark joggers, a hooded sweatshirt and Champion slippers, police said.
Anyone with information on Treyson’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Montville Police Department at 330-725-2204.
