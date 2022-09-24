2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Lebron James and childhood friends open new clothing store in Akron

Lebron James and his childhood friends are opening a second store for their clothing brand...
Lebron James and his childhood friends are opening a second store for their clothing brand “UNKNWN” in Downtown Akron.(Katie Wilson)
By Katie Wilson
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (CLE WEEKEND) - Lebron James and his childhood friends are opening a second store for their clothing brand “UNKNWN” in Downtown Akron.

The idea started back in childhood.

A simple love for sneakers and sports brought childhood friends Jaron Kanfer, Frankie Walker, and Lebron James together.

As the years went by, their passion evolved into their clothing brand and sneaker retailer “UNKNWN.”

“Really it’s a lifestyle,” said co-founder Kanfer. “It’s kind of very general. We sell accessories, home goods, collectibles, covetable sneakers as well as emerging streetwear.”

They first opened in Miami in 2011 and saw a lot of success selling designer items and brand names you see in other big cities.

However, the goal was always to bring “UNKNWN” back to Akron.

“It’s nothing like being able to bring those things back home,” said co-founder Walker. “And not only that, we want to be more than just a retail space. So for us it’s about community, resources, and helping people.”

Some of the ways they do that is by giving local brands and artists a platform.

Kanfer and Walker want to help others showcase their work and elevate the people behind the brands.

“We really want to connect with not only the brands, but the people behind the brands that have the same vision as and the same goals,” said Kanfer. “We like to align ourselves with that.”

As for the shoppers, Kanfer and Walker said there’s something for everyone.

“UNKNWN” opens Saturday at 11 a.m.

Their hours are Monday-Sunday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

“UNKNWN” founders and staff are also hosting a community day Sunday at the Summit Lake Community Center, partnering with Nike.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
Jose Castro booked at Summit County Jail
Amber Alert for 4-year-old Akron boy canceled: Child found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Cleveland Police continue to face staffing challenges.
What’s next for the consent decree in Cleveland?
What’s next for the consent decree in Cleveland?
What’s next for the consent decree in Cleveland?
West 81st
City responds after west side neighborhood begs for action following numerous car accidents
20th running of Akron Marathon set for Saturday
20th running of Akron Marathon set for Saturday - clipped version